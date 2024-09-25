A Ghanaian woman has shared how she met the bizarre way through which she met her husband of nine years

The lady recalled that her husband was her ex's friend who was sent to come speak to her after breaking up

However, the lady and the friend ended up falling in love with each other and forgetting about the other man

A Ghanaian woman has narrated the unconventional way she met her husband and how they started dating.

According to the lady, she met her man through her ex-boyfriend. She said the two men had been friends.

A Ghanaian lady explains how she fell for her ex's friend when he came to plead on the other man's behalf. Photo credit: Ijubaphoto (Getty Images)/ Silent Beads (Facebook)

Source: UGC

In a Facebook video, the lady said all three were in the same church. She was dating her husband's friend at the time, but they broke up.

“A friend of his in the same church was going out with me but we had broken up. His friend spoke to him to talk to me.”

However, the man sent to plead on behalf of his brokenhearted friend also seemed interested in the lady and started making his intentions known.

“He going to talk turned out to be that he was interested in me. So he started wooing me,” she added.

However, she did not immediately accept the proposal because she wanted to move on from her previous relationship fully.

“It took him some time because I wasn’t ready to start another relationship immediately after his friend. It took him close to four years.”

The lady explained that she and her ex's friend have been married for nine years and have two children.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share varied opinions on lady's story

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared on Silent Beads.

Agbenyo Mawutor said:

“All options failed the that unserious brother held on. The brotherhood is just disappointed in him. The reasons are 1. He could not help a brother when he needed him, selfish man 2. Chasing her and waiting for her till all her options failed.”

Kofi Ntiamoah wrote:

“Is it that the things you didn’t like about him changed or just because he kept pursuing 🤔”

Ansurogya Joseph Owusu said:

“Tell your husband he broke the Brother Code of Ethics and we are not proud of him at all”

Charles Morcher wrote:

“Next time some brothers will learn sense. If you like the thing why did you broke up with her anyway? The brother didnt want to allow a good person to go waist so he step in to help his friend.”

Abena Adepa Sakyi said:

“He did well paaa. Obi mp3 aa obi p3”

Man marries his friend's girlfriend

YEN.com.gh also reported that a man fell in love with a friend's girlfriend after he was tasked to help her find accommodation.

As of the reporting time, the two have been married for five years, and netizens have expressed different opinions on the matter.

Some believed the man had completely betrayed his friend with his actions, while others said it was good he followed his heart.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh