A kebab seller wrapped suya in an alleged Government of Ghana road contract for a customer who bought from him

The signed document bore signatures from the purported Ghana Highway Authority officials responsible for overseeing the implementation of the project in question

Ghanaians who came across an image of the document marked with translucent meat oil stains thronged the comments section to share their opinions

A kebab seller sold suya to a customer using an alleged old road contract signed by officials from the Ghana Highway Authority.

The customer, who was not expecting the development, shared the image on social media, which has ignited debate online.

Kebab seller wraps meat in a document alleged to be an old road construction contract signed by Ghana Highway Authority officials. Photo credit: RHL Acil Banjar/Getty Images & @SneakerNyame_/X

An image shared by @SneakerNyame_ on X showed that the alleged contract was signed and awarded to the contractor on February 19, 2024.

The contract, ostensibly awarded to Oswal Investments Limited, was for the reconstruction and dualisation of the 22-kilometre Adenta-Dodowa road in the Greater Accra region.

The document reads:

“The GHA Tender Committee at its meeting No. 003/24-Regular, held on 15th February 2024 approved the award of contract for the project indicated below: Rehabilitation of Adenta-Dodowa road (22.0km).”

The amount involved was estimated at GH₵1, 1, 327, 776, 353.46 which at the time was equivalent to $114, 673, 200.

Kebab seller wraps meat in a document alleged to be an old road construction contract signed between the Ghana Highway Authority and a contractor. Photo credit: kebab.boys

The contract was alllegedly signed by Nana Pomaa Karikari on behalf of the Secretary, GHA Tender Committee and copied to all members of the GHA Tender Committee and the Director of Contracts.

Even though the contract was purportedly awarded in February 2024, the then President Akufo-Addo cut sod for construction in August 2024, about four months before the general elections.

Netizens react to contract turned suya paper

Ghanaians who saw the post shared their thoughts on the matter. Some jumped to the defence of the contractor, while others commented on the amount involved. Some people also questioned how a seller laid their hands on the document.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @SneakerNyame_ on X. Read them below:

@GHDeservesBest said:

"@ospghana, @dr_ayine and ORAL team please take note that they are disposing of the documents via the chichinga or suya sellers."

@KCLLXC wrote:

"Unless this 22km road includes extensive bridges, interchanges, flyovers, or very high-end infrastructure, the $114 million budget appears overestimated."

@limitGlory said:

"Why are all these revelations coming out after people started speaking about Gala 😆 Ghana for you but where the Suya seller dey?"

@darko_pan44044 wrote:

"Two by four politics of the NDC. Soon, the Ghanaian youth will be demanding jobs, bread and butter; then you will know settings don't rule a nation. Tell this to the class one people in politics."

@RafaelAsare said:

"Oswald is one of the few contractors in Ghana who does a neat job when it comes to road construction. He is the one who constructed the School junction to the motorway road. Also the Ho township roads."

@ProfBaidoo1 wrote:

"So the rest of us are just working and feeding them: a minister built the biggest hotel in Africa, and we have been quiet; nobody is asking questions."

Abokyi uses student's passport to wrap suya

YEN.com.gh reported that a university student's documents and passport were used to wrap meat by a kebab seller.

In a video, a lady said the kebab seller served her using a student's document and passport.

Several netizens thronged the comment section to share their thoughts.

