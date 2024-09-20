A Ghanaian man secretly underwent a vasectomy after having two children with his first wife

Two years later, she became pregnant, and a DNA test confirmed the child wasn’t his, leading to their divorce

However, he remarried but his new wife also got pregnant despite his vasectomy

A Ghanaian man has shared the emotional story of how he found out that his wife’s child wasn’t his, following a vasectomy he secretly underwent.

The man narrated that he and his wife had two children and he decided to stop having kids but his wife did not agree to that decision.

"She wanted a girl, she told me. Later she said she wanted girls to balance the equation. A woman who wants more never agrees to family planning so I decided to do it myself."

Sharing his story on Silent Beads, the man said he went ahead with the vasectomy procedure without informing his wife.

But two years later his wife announced a pregnancy, leading him to suspect infidelity. After a DNA test confirmed that the child wasn't his, the marriage ended.

A year later, he remarried a woman 10 years younger, who seemed like the perfect partner. Two years into the marriage his second wife announced she was pregnant.

"While she was on the sofa thanking God, I was by myself asking “How could she?” I looked at the mirror and laughed at myself. “You think you were running from the frying pan? Look at you walking through the valley of the shadow of death now.”"

Despite the betrayal, the man has decided to accept the child and avoid causing any tension in the marriage. He added that he would tell his second wife they are done having children and live with her.

Netizens comment on wife's betrayal

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the man's story shared on Silent Beads. Read them below:

Anne-Marie Branttie said:

"Men will never win. They will be blamed whether its their fault or not. Eih 🤦🏽‍♀️"

Sheila Bortey-Arthur wrote:

"Life is not fair..Meanwhile the faithful wives are been cheated on.. by thier husbands..To all women who have been cheated on..continue to remain faithful..you will smile."

Gyimah Nana Theophilus said:

"Family planning for a man, boi errh! A man must plant many seeds on fertile fields, in due time… he bountifully harvests."

Anna Montana wrote:

"Not to excuse what she did, but how do you marry a young lady who doesn't have kids and not tell her you don't plan on having or can't have any with her. You deserve her betrayal no matter how painful."

Man finds out first child isn't his

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man found out that he did not father the kid he had known to be his first child.

He said the child was eight years old when he found out and decided to let matters rest because of the bond they share.

Netizens who thronged the comment section sympathised with the man.

