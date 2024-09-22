Nigerian actress Ini Edo has sparked conversation after 'confirming' her traditional marriage and sharing a picture with the date of her wedding

She said she met her man while on vacation six months ago, and he proposed to her three months later

She also shared the date for the wedding ceremony and added that she was lucky to have found love again

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has shared good news with her fans about her relationship, and congratulations have been pouring in.

The talented movie act stated that she has allegedly gotten married traditionally as she gushed over her man.

In her post, the actress, shared a picture of her alleged traditional wedding. According to her, she allegedly met her man while she was on holiday six months ago, and he allegedly proposed to her three months later.

"That bright sunday morning 6months ago while on vacation, we crossed paths and our lives never remained the same. Exactly 3 months later you asked me to be with you forever. How did i get so lucky?

"They say ‘your flaws are perfect for the heart that is meant to love you’ i now believe this whole heartedly. 1 of 3 done. My fairytale wedding is almost here.

"To anyone out there who has given up on their happily ever after, Love will find you, and when it does, ready or not, it’ll be the best thing that ever happened to you."

Celebs reacts to Ini Edo's wedding post

Some of her friends in the movie industry reacted to the post. Carolyn Hutchings also shared the same post and gushed over Ini Edo.

She said she was happy to witness the fairytale wedding ceremony. The movie star added that the real wedding will supposedly occur on October 20, 2024.

However, she didn't say the venue of the ceremony. Some fans were quick to speculate that it was a movie scene because of the hashtag attached to the post.

See Ini Edo's post here:

Other reactions to Ini Edo's post about wedding

Apart from her celebrity friends, others also joined in celebrating the actress.

@rosemaryofficial_06 said:

"My Sunday is made with stew,chicken and white rice congratulations my nollywood finest and favourite."

@queengolibenz said:

"Awwwwww, there’s joy in my heart and it flowing like a river. I am so happy for you sis. May your joy be permanent."

@realchidimmaaneke said:

"Congratulations Dear."

@marahchi said:

"First step: Go on vacation, congratulations Ini."

@ismeuju said:

"Even unknown gunmen get peace pass the singles this year.'

@chinneyloveofficial said:

"Abeg what platform is it coming out on ooo??"

@_motunriayo said:

"My fairy tale wedding the series.'

Bridesmaids swept dollars at Chioma and Davido wedding

YEN.com.gh reported that a video from the wedding of Davido and Chioma has emerged, showing how lavish the ceremony was.

The video making the rounds on social media showed some bridesmaids using big brooms to sweep the dollars sprayed at the party.

The viral clip got people talking on social media, with people like Counselor Lutterodt criticising Davido.

