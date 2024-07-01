A Ghanaian man was left in sheer shock after his lover, whom he supported to relocate abroad, failed Street Traffic's loyalty test

In a video, which has since gone viral, he noted that he supported the lady with some funds so she could travel; however, she stopped communicating with him when she got to her destination

Netizens who saw the post were touched and took to the comment section to sympathise with him

A Ghanaian man has found himself at the centre of a painful relationship saga after his girlfriend, whom he sponsored to travel to France, reportedly left him for another man.

The man, Citizen Kofi, had been in a relationship with the woman, known as Priscilla, for a while. He supported her dreams and gave her his full backing to travel abroad.

He even offered part of the funds she used to travel abroad. However, the romantic narrative took a drastic turn when Priscilla, after settling in France, allegedly began to distance herself from him.

Communication between the two became sparse since Priscilla would not call and had also refused to answer Citizen Kofi's calls.

Citizen Kofi then decided to drag Priscilla to Street Traffic's loyalty test, where he discovered the shock of his life: Priscilla, after relocating abroad, got another man and is currently pregnant with him. Citizen Kofi did not believe his ears after discovering the truth.

Netizens react to Ghanaian man's heartbreaking story of lover jilting him

Netizens who saw the post were filled with emotions and took to the comment section to sympathise with the young Ghanaian man.

@Content Gord wrote:

"Priscilla?? Herh … una fear them talking from experience Okayyy."

@NANA KWAKU wrote:

"Masa speak twi and be free ok... broken heart and English doesn't correspond."

@Abrante3 wrote:

"The guy is gentleman, he very gentle."

@user172464410029 wrote:

"The sisterhood is proud of you."

@Lil wrote:

"They will always ask 'who is this?' shamelessly. Betrayal."

@KWAME ASARE wrote:

"Even wife sef we dey fear to support them na common gf."

