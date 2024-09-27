Nkum, a physically challenged man has earned praise on social media after he was sighted in a video working as a labourer at a construction site

The physically challenged man carried three cement blocks on his head while walking on one leg and a crutch

Nkum's incredible show of determination became a source of motivation to many Ghanaians on social media

A physically challenged man has become an inspiration to many on social media after he was captured in a trending video working as a labourer at a construction site.

The young Ghanaian man, identified as Nkum was spotted working as a labourer at a construction site.

A physically challenged Ghanaian man works as a labourer at a construction site. Photo credit: @nkum08/TikTok.

Defying his physical shortcomings, Nkum, aided by a crutch, carried three heavy cement blocks on his head from a van to masons working on an ongoing building.

Nkum showed grit and stamina while carrying the blocks on one leg and a crutch.

He also demonstrated an incredible determination to succeed no matter the obstacles in his life.

"Very soon my God will help every disables God really bless all disables," he wrote in the caption.

Netizens praise him

Netizens on social media who came across Nkum's video praised for his hard work.

@Abaguri Levanos said:

"bro life is hard with time it will be ok."

@danieldavisanane also said:

"bro God dey,ur efforts won't be in vain."

@catherine Duut commented:

"And yet some well fit people will be standing at traffic lights extorting monies. God will send you your destiny helper. Amen."

@bless v also commented:

"Awwwww, wherever you are. May good Lord connect you to your destiny helper. God bless you."

Physically challenged man carries cement bags

