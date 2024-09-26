A video of a Ghanaian man based in Germany speaking on why he would not allow his daughter to marry a man from Ghana has got speaking talking

The man in the video indicated that most men in Ghana marry women in other countries just for papers

His comments drew mixed reactions in the comments section, as some agreed with him while others did not

A Ghanaian man has stated that he would never allow his daughter to marry any man from Ghana.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the man indicated that most Ghanaian men who marry women abroad often do so, intending to get documents to live overseas.

He stated that they jilt the women abroad and move on with their lives after relocating and getting their papers.

He emphasised that he did not want that for his daughter; hence, he wouldn’t allow a Ghanaian man resident in Ghana to marry his daughter.

Nonetheless, he noted that if the man has been living abroad for about ten years, he will consider the marriage.

His comments drew a flurry of reactions on social media. While many agreed with his assertion, others did not.

@AkuaShugahbabes wrote:

"I’m a victim of this..my dad warned me but I didn’t listen..had to go back to my dad in shame with a baby..very painful."

@Syster Akos wrote:

"True. they are all after something."

@Papa Yaw Jahlo wrote:

"It’s a shame.. the good guys don’t meet such ladies."

@Thinkha wrote:

"True definition of age is just a number ampa."

@Gettzz wrote:

"Very true.. i didnt listen to the elders n now nkrata n he is gone not even minding the kids my first n last."

@Nana Kojo wrote:

"Its crazy how some guys treat them tho. Even if you dont love her and you went for documents dont treat them bad. Thats crazy. It gives them truama."

Man vows to prevent siblings from moving abroad

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has vowed not to allow three siblings to relocate abroad.

In a video, he indicated that he had supported most of his siblings and even his nephews and nieces in moving abroad; however, these three stand no chance due to a past issue.

