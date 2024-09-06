A physically challenged man has been praised by many on social media after an inspiring video of his daily hustle surfaced online

In the trending video, the physically challenged man was spotted single-handedly loading bags of cement inside a waiting aboboyaa

Giving true meaning to the popular refrain "disability is not an inability," the young man the tricycle with the bags of cement alone without anyone helping him

A physically challenged Ghanaian man has become an inspiration to both the abled and disabled.

The unidentified man did not let his physical shortcomings bog him down and reduce him to a pauper, relying on chicken change to survive.

A physically challenged Ghanaian man works as a loading boy at a cement shop. Photo credit: @clem.s.lepredateur/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds on social media, the young man defied all the odds against him to engage in laborious work that many abled persons would shy from for his daily bread.

The physically challenged man was spotted in the video working as a loading boy for a cement shop.

With one leg and a walking stick, the Ghanaian man single-handedly carried the cement on his shoulder and offloaded it into a waiting tricycle with ease.

In an incredible display of determination, grit and stamina, the physically challenged Ghanaian man loaded the tricycle, locally called Aboboyaa, with more than 10 bags of cement, weighing 50kg, all by himself.

At one point in the trending video, the young man climbed the Aboboyaa to rearrange the cement bags to create space for more.

Reactions to the physically challenged man's video

As of the time of drafting this report, the video of the physically challenged man had been viewed by over 195,000 people on TikTok, recording 195.6k likes and 13.2k comments.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below.

@Jordan Agumah said:

"I will never complain again God bless you man."

@Anthony Zinsu also said:

"God will bless your hustle bro you a man."

@user5247263244798joberohey wrote:

"May Allah the almighty bless you and protect you."

@biggie 1 also wrote:

"Bro I really respect you."

@Immi paper commented:

"God bless you brother if you can do this on one feet for us who have two feet can do more thank you for sharing this with u."

Physically challenged man looks for love

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication a physically challenged man, who sells footwear, announced on social media that he was looking for love.

In an emotional post on X, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Nigeria asked ladies who may be interested in marrying him to reach out

Source: YEN.com.gh