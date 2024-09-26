A young man, identified as Kwame has taken to social media to celebrate after earning his first degree at the UEW

Kwame did not acquire his academic success on a silver platter as he had to work as a night security personnel to pay for his school fees

His inspiring story has motivated many people on social media. with some flooding his pages with congratulatory messages

A Ghanaian security officer has become a source of motivation to his peers after attaining a major milestone in his life., despite facing daunting financial challenges.

This follows his successful completion of tertiary education at one of the top public universities in Ghana.

A young Ghanaian security man defies the odds to bag his first degree from the UEW. Photo credit: @kingkwameofficial/TikTok.

The young man, identified as Kwame on social media, bagged his first degree at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), in the Central Region of Ghana.

In a video posted on TikTok, Kwame shared an inspiring tale of how he acquired his undergraduate qualification, defying challenges on the journey.

Kwame stated that he had to work as a security officer at the UEW to pay his fees and also fend for himself.

The young man said he was left alone to his fate after his father passed some years ago.

"I have worked myself out as a security man in my own achoo to pay off my school fees since my dad left me alone in this cold world," wrote in the caption of the video.

Kwame remarkable academic achievement is a testament to his dedication to succeed no matter the odds.

Netizens congratulate Kwame

Kwame's video became a source of motivation to many netizens who follow him on TikTok, with some thronging the comment section to congratulate him.

@freshbae2020 said:

"I'm sorry you had to go through all that.....but I think I know you....did you used to work at Photo Plus by any chance?

@ÑeVëR AGāiN replied:

"Yeah, I worked there after completing Shs."

@nasira_85 also said:

"Congratulations, you deserve all the good things life has to offer, for not giving up thank you for being an inspiration."

@Queen favorite commented:

"goosebumps....I wish you success in all ramifications dear."

Sobolo seller bags first-class at KNUST

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Jivana Nyarkoh, who used to sell sobolo a local beverage. had defied the odds to bag her first-degree

The lady was awarded first-class honours in Geography at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Friends and family of Jivana Nyarkoh congratulated her on her impressive academic success.

."

