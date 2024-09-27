A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting after snatching another woman's husband has surfaced on social media

The woman in the viral video indicated that TikTokers pressured her to marry the man to spite his former spouse

A Belgium-based Ghanaian woman, Vida, has expressed deep regret after snatching the husband of another woman.

In an interview, the woman stated that she yielded to the pressure of her TikTok followers and married the young man, Gomez, despite knowing he was married.

She also noted that she made that move to get even with the former wife of her TikTok lover, who had dragged her marital issues with Gomez to Auntie Naa.

"I wanted to teach her that, you cannot bring your marital affairs on social media like that," she said in an interview.

Vida regrets marrying Gomez

Her move has, however, backfired, as she has regretted her decision. In an interview, Vida noted that she only realised that Gomez did not love her after their marriage. Additionally, she realises that the young man married her only for her money.

"He's been spending my money and when I send the money, he spends it on his other wife," she noted.

She had also regretted her decision because the man did not give her the wedding she desired, stating that he only spent GH¢500 on their marriage.

Netizens blast Vida and Gomez

Netizens who saw the video were angry over Vida's comments. They were also disappointed in Gomez for ditching his wife.

@Jennylove wrote:

"By now Gomez has regretted paaa."

@Swan wrote:

"Doesn't Vida know Gomez and the ex-wife has children together."

@Goddaughter wrote:

"Who is Gomez kraa ah."

@Tilly1 wrote:

"I met him at +2 last Saturday night with a pretty lady bi oo hmm."

@James_Miles1122 wrote:

"Gomez had plan, he love his wife."

@Kuks wrote:

"Has she left Gomez now??"

@pretty_abena2024 wrote:

"Gomez ex-wife come see how God works."

@Sweet Joy🇬🇭 wrote:

"Gomez are you listening to your wife?"

@Akua Lois wrote:

"Receive sense in Jesus name Maa Vida."

Ghanaian married woman warns side-chicks

