A video of Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa recounting harmful advice a friend gave her has surfaced online

The renowned broadcaster noted that her trusted friend advised her to cheat on her husband when she was struggling with childlessness

Netizens who saw the video were astounded and hailed the broadcaster for not heeding the advice of her friend

Ghanaian broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa has opened up on a piece of advice a friend gave her five years into her marriage when she was struggling with childlessness.

Speaking on Sompa FM, the renowned broadcaster indicated that her very close friend advised her to cheat on her husband.

Ghanaian broadcaster Ohenini Adadzoa is recounting how a friend nearly broke her marriage. Image source: Ohenini Adadzoa

Recounting the encounter, she noted that she was about to go to a funeral in her hometown when her friend asked if she didn't have an ex-boyfriend there.

She acknowledged that she did, only for her friend to tell her that she should make sure she engages in an extra-marital affair with her ex-lover before returning to her matrimonial home.

Adadzoa noted that the advice took her aback and that she did not heed it. Therefore, she advised youngsters against trusting their friends too much and listening to everything they say, even if it isn't right.

Netizens react to Ohenini’s video

Netizens who saw Oheneni Adazoa's video expressed their astonishment. Many in the comments section hailed her for not heeding her friend's advice.

Ohenini Adadzoa opens up about childlessness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the renowned broadcaster Oheneni Adazoa has opened up on her struggles with childlessness.

She noted during an interaction with Delay on the Delay Show that she's never had a child despite being married for many years.

