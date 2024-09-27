A Ghanaian lady has got netizens feeling emotional after sharing with netizens on life after SHS

In a post on TikTok, the young lady lamented that while her friends were pursuing tertiary education, she now works as an egg seller

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post admonished the lady not to look down on her hustle

A young Ghanaian lady has generated an emotional response from netizens on social media after she opened up about her hustle after graduating from senior high school.

Sharing her frustrations on TikTok, the young lady posted photos of herself where she was spotted working as a street hawker.

A Ghanaian lady opens up on how she ended up as an egg seller in a trending video. Photo credit: @sunkiss69/TikTok

In the post's caption, she complained that, while all her friends from senior high school were now pursuing tertiary education, she works as an egg seller to make a living.

"All my SHS mates are in school, me: Egg seller," the caption read.

The post which focuses on the lady's plight after SHS has received over 3000 likes and 200 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians comfort egg seller

Netizens who commented on the post urged the young lady not to give up on her quest to pursue tertiary education.

YOUNG THUGLIFE MONI stated:

"Never mind,Your time go reach okay."

kelly rich replied:

"God has had plan for everyone is just the matter of determination."

Samuel Nito reacted:

"Remember no condition is permanent."

King David added:

"By the grace of God a thing for you never lost."

NaaAdwoa added:

"Just have patience yours is at the corner."

ABENA added:

"Everything will be fine my dear."

shady stone added:

"Life be time sister, never give up."

Adepa Opanka wrote:

"Be there n feel sad I wanted to be police but now I have my own shop am.very happy and ok. thank you lord."

Ghanaian lady becomes a car sprayer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another young Ghanaian lady has no regrets about becoming an auto paint sprayer.

Gabriella, speaking in an interview, confessed that her interest in the work grew after she completed Junior High School.

When quizzed on whether she had perfected her craft, the JHS graduate could not give a definite answer but said she could do a lot of things on her own.

