A video of a Ghanaian lady reacting to the sad story of social media influencer and actress Moesha Buodong has surfaced

The young lady in the video sympathised with Moesha and stated that her situation should serve as a lesson to all slay queens

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments, as some agreed with her remarks while others did not

A Ghanaian lady has triggered emotions on social media after commenting on actress Moesha Buodong’s recent condition.

The young lady who pitied the once beautiful and vibrant actress advised ladies to learn a lesson from Moesha’s story.

A Ghanaian lady is reacting to Moesha Buodong's recent public appearance Image source: Moesha Buodong

Source: Instagram

She noted that most ladies become self-conceited and slay queens when they reach a certain level in life. Others also do not heed anyone's counsel when they reach this level. She advised ladies to humble themselves and live worthy lifestyles.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ghanaian lady’s comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Elshadai120 wrote:

"HAJIA BINTU HAD I KNOW IS ALWAYS AT LAST."

@meprempeh wrote:

"Moesha started this slay queen n BBL n now she's in a mess ,,, hmmm Lord have mercy."

@Afiaodo111 wrote:

"hmmmmm."

@Owusua Malaga wrote:

"I'm content with my National Service Pay and the little my mum gives me."

@mimi191929 wrote:

"Hers started when she came from Nigeria. that man she encountered is no joke. see what he did to Halima Abubakar the Nigerian actress."

@Adoo Evelyn wrote:

"Kwasia pressure kwaaaa, apuuuu l’m not push by it mpo apuuu."

@AYIDATEIKO wrote:

"I always say whatever you sow on this earth , you shall reap !! .. I live in my own world. That there’s nothing like pressure. Contentment is the key!!"

@aliceowusu05 wrote:

"Delay asked her why she left her boyfriend, she answered that, she loved money beautiful clothes and expensive things. so if you don't have money as a man, she will leave."

Moesha makes first appearance after taking ill

Ghanaian actress Moesha Buodong recently made a public appearance after her long absence. The recent videos did not show her in a good state as she struggled to walk in the social media video.

Her condition has, however, triggered emotions as many who saw the video sympathised with her.

Source: YEN.com.gh