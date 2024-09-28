A video of a Nigerian actor and an influencer exploring Ghana's rich culture has warmed hearts online

The duo were clad in beautiful Kente wrappers and danced the Adowa dance in the viral social media video

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and hailed them in the comments section of the video

Two Nigerian entertainers who recently visited Ghana have warmed many hearts on social media after dressing in one of Ghana's traditional outfits.

Enioluwa Adeoluwa, an influencer, and his colleague in the Nigerian entertainment industry, Eronini Osinachim, seem to be enjoying their stay in Ghana. They were captured in a video wearing lovely Kente outfits alongside beads and Ahenema sandals.

The duo delighted as they danced the adowa dance, displaying the Ashantis' rich culture. Beaming with smiles, the young men at the end of their video stated that they loved Ghana.

They further indicated in the post that they had visited the country to "pack" their Ghanaian wives into their country.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Enioluwa and Eronini's video

Netizens who saw the footage were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section.

@Nana Yaa Konadu Odei wrote:

"Kingship will fit Eronini."

@Laurie.feedz wrote:

"I’m sure this is Eronini’s first time in Ghana…see as he dey happy."

@Patience Quist wrote:

"Wellcome home."

Epħÿä_Ċħäřmïñğ wrote:

"Without Ashanti, Ghana is not Oman. No one fi tell me anything."

@Gyamfiwaa wrote:

"Eronini is looking soo handsome. Eni can really dance oo."

@ALLAH'S FAVORITE wrote:

"The way I Dey feel eronini err the skin color."

@givenchymoore2 wrote:

"What is Eronini doing."

@Melody wrote:

"Ghana and Nigeria na 5&6 but still e no go better for Nigerians."

@mizkay wrote:

"Ewes,Fantes,Asantes and maybe Ga's but with Ga's hmmm. Infact everywhere in Ghana 🇬🇭. you can get well groomed wives."

Nigerian influencer tries Ghanaian food

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Nigerian influencer Enioluwa Prince Adeoluwa tried one of Ghana's dishes on his latest visit.

The widely followed internet star stated that the meal was a perfect breakfast after eating it for the first time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh