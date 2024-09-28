A video of a Ghanaian woman reacting to the release of Moesha Buodong's recent video has got people talking

The Ghanaian woman based abroad was unhappy that her family allowed videos of her to be taken at the church when she was going for prayers

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some agreed with her while others did not

A Ghanaian woman based abroad has expressed her disappointment in the family of Ghanaian actress Moesha Buodong for allowing videos of her to be taken when she's not fully recovered.

Moesha had disappeared from the public scene for some time after news broke out that she had seriously taken ill and was unconscious.

A Ghanaian woman is calling out Moesha Buodong's family over recent footage of her at church.

Source: TikTok

Subsequently, videos purported to be the actress in her sick bed surfaced online. Many were still wondering what had happened to her or whether the speculations about her illness were true.

A young man who claimed to be the brother of the actress publicly confirmed that the actress was unwell.

Another video of the actress at a church service surfaced on social media in the latest development. The once-vibrant actress in the new video looked unwell and struggled to walk. This broke many hearts on social media.

The Ghanaian woman based abroad shared her comment via @Eno Manu Adade on TikTok. She sympathised with Moesha in her video and called out her family for allowing videos of her to become public domain.

Source: YEN.com.gh