A Ghanaian man identified as Ishmael has shared his experience working as a teacher in the American education system

Ishmael said students in the US are difficult to deal with and teachers need to be both emotionally and physically sound

Other Ghanaian teachers who are working abroad also shared similar experiences after chancing on Ishmael's video online

A Ghanaian man identified as Ishmael has taken to social media to share his challenging experience as a teacher in the US.

In a TikTok video, Ishmael opened up about the difficulties he faces as an American tutor, handling the students in his classroom.

According to the Ghanaian man, the most difficult students to teach in the US are those in middle school, and one needs a lot of patience to deal with them.

He stated that American students often have excessive freedom, leading some to display snobbish behaviour towards their teachers.

"Teaching in America is no child's play. You need to be mentally, physically, emotionally and psychologically stable else," he wrote in the caption.

"It's not easy, you can ask any Ghanaian teacher you know here. You need to learn to be emotionally sound," he added.

Consequently, he advised his fellow teachers in Ghana who are seeking teaching opportunities in the US to psyche their minds before hopping on the plane.

Despite the challenges, Ishmael said teachers in the US are well taken care of, adding that his current salary was better than what he used to earn in Ghana.

Other teachers echo Ishmael's sentiments

Upon coming across the video, other Ghanaian teachers abroad echoed Ishmael's sentiments.

@20 Billion said:

"I teach English in France, one student asked to know if my Louis Vuitton shirt is original. I told him yes it is.He turned to his colleagues and laughed out and said in French that I’m lying it’s fake."

@Gifty Ford558 also said:

"I know a Ghanaian teacher who stopped teaching and went back to a nursing school."

@kduah commented:

"I teach maths in high school in Canada, u got to have a heart else u go quit in 5mins."

@K. Frimpong also commented:

"Same as the UK bro it's not easy with these kids."

@abronoma reacted:

"I got offers to teach in the USA. I said hwɛ, these people, I can't oh."

Ghanaian man abroad hails teachers in Ghana

YEN.com.gh also reported that a man based abroad has praised teachers in Ghana, describing them as the best in Africa.

He said travelling overseas and interacting with other nationals had made him appreciate Ghanaian teachers more.

