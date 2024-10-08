A video of a young lady's advice to Ghanaian women who relocated abroad has triggered reactions online

This comes after she urged ladies not to waste time approaching men they admire and have an interest in

Many people who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many agreeing with him

A young lady has gone viral following her advice to her fellow Ghanaian women on issues of relationships.

Taken to TikTok, the young lady @linosei, currently based abroad, said that living abroad is quite different from living in Ghana, where men often make the first after seeing women they like.

Ghanaian lady advises women not to hesitate to approach guys. Photo credit: @linosei/TikTok

She stated that, unlike in Ghana, it is rare for men to make calls to women abroad hence the need for them to adapt.

She then advised women to be bold, especially when approaching men and trying to express interest in them.

"When you attend a party and you notice a guy you like, sister approach him and give him your number," she said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the lady's advise

Social media users who took to the video's comment section shared varied opinions on the video regarding their relationship.

Kwaku Ba Kwaku indicated:

"My dear, when we even approach them they don’t mind us."

kingkwamz05 reacted:

"Tell them and tell them more. Concert y3 too much."

Torofacito added:

"Odo brotherhood will always remember you in prayers..........well said.saa line naa."

kennedyeliagyeiyawson added:

"My dear sister tell them for me."

Kwame duodu wrote:

"My mouth die how make i do am.'

Darling Boy added:

"With that being said, those who judge never know and those who know never judge."

Israel added:

"Very true oo my sister in canada 🇨🇦 she always complained about these she says almost 2 years no man has did seee lol."

Lady laments being single

Source: YEN.com.gh