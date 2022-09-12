Esinam Seade, a former SRC President of the University of Ghana has shared a rather heartwarming story

She found herself stranded along the Pokuase-John Teye stretch because her car was overheating

A kind and dutiful police officer named Mills came to stand by and keep her safe until the issue was resolved

A Ghanaian police officer simply identified as Officer Mills has won the admiration and praise of many social media users after he was hailed by former University of Ghana SRC President, Esinam Seade.

According to Esinam is also a former Miss Ecowas beauty queen and is currently a Civic Educationist at US Dept of State, Officer Mills needs to be found and celebrated.

Esinam recounted that her car was overheating along the Pokuase-John Teye stretch where she got stranded and started getting worked up.

Officer Mills stood by Esinam for hours just to make sure that she was safe and had the sound mind to focus on fixing the problem her car had accepting just a 'thank you' as a reward.

"Same way we ridicule them when they do wrong, let’s encourage them to continue being our friends…We have great men in our force! Please share till it gets to him. Tag him if you know him. He needs to know he is celebrated," she told her followers on her verified Facebook handle.

Esinam Seade is an External Consultant at Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana - AHK Ghana and Project Manager at Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana - AHK Ghana

