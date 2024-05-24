A man based abroad has eulogised teachers in Ghana, describing them as the best in Africa

He said Ghanaians speak the best English among Asians and African residents in the country

Netizens who came across his video agreed with him as many shared their experience interacting with foreigners

A young man based abroad has hailed Ghanaian teachers for the quality tutoring they provide their students.

According to the young man, known on his socials as @Kwaku Blogger, relocating abroad and interacting with people from different countries made him realise how lucky he was to have been taught by a Ghanaian teacher.

Kwaku Blogger said most of the Asians and people from different parts of Africa he has interacted with struggle to communicate properly in the English language.

He said his experience with other foreign nationals proves that Ghanaians speak the best English compared to some Asians and Africans he met.

Consequently, the young man has thanked all the hardworking teachers who taught him in Ghana for the knowledge they have imbibed in him.

"We don't respect our teachers in Ghana but when we travel to these Asian and African countries, we are number one when it comes to speaking good English. Big ups to all the Ghanaian teachers, you taught us good English, you are the best in Africa" he said.

Ghanaians online agree

Ghanaians who came across his video post on @kwakublogger page agreed that their teachers are the best.

The video had raked in over 2000 likes and 115 comments, at the time of drafting this report.

A few of the comments below.

Mesut Darhzie said:

"my boss told me to close music."

Uncle Frank also said:

"Yet people are saying education in Ghana is a scam. Our education systems are the best, intelligent people will never argue."

mcrichard commented:

"Charlie na english in Africa deɛ Ghana oooo."

Elijah Agene also commented:

"Messe Charlie sometimes I can’t help it but laugh."

Serwaa752 had this to say:

"is true paa instead of Tomorrow i will bring it , she will say tomorrow I bring."

Ghanaian Teacher Rejoices As She Meets Former Student

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported how a Ghanaian teacher reacted after meeting a lady she taught in school.

The teacher could not hide her joy after realising that one of her students had become a lawyer.

Many people who reacted to the video congratulated the teacher for being an influential part of the student's success.

