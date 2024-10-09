Global site navigation

Pope Skinny Recounts His Stint In The US: "I Am A Proud Truck Driver In America"
Pope Skinny Recounts His Stint In The US: "I Am A Proud Truck Driver In America"

by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Pope Skinny, in an interview, weighed in on the growing number of musicians who have exited Ghana to seek a better life abroad
  • The rapper lamented the lack of a proper system that would help musicians get significant financial gains from making music in Ghana
  • Pope Skinny also opened up about his stint in the US, sharing that he is currently a proud truck driver

Veteran Ghanaian rapper Edwin Kwame Ohene Darko, popularly known as Pope Skinny, has opened up about his life in the US.

Pope Skinny, Pope Skinny in America, Ghanaian musician, Pope Skinny and Nana Romeo, Pope Skinny truck driver, Ghana music
Ghanaian rapper Pope Skinny recounts his recent stint in the US. Photo source: @popeskinnyGH
Source: Twitter

Pope Skinny recounts US stint

In an interview with media personality Nana Romeo, Pope Skinny shared his thoughts on the growing number of celebrities who have moved abroad from Ghana in recent years.

The rapper lamented the lack of financial gains from pursuing a music career in Ghana. He said that the system in the creative art industry makes it difficult for celebrities to get certain benefits like SSNIT to help them even when they retire.

He said:

"We are musicians. We don't even have SSNIT in our line of work. It is not an issue with just musicians. You will see people on TV donate money to most celebrities when they visit them. It's not because the person was irresponsible. We do not have a future plan for musicians here. If you look at all these things and you don't want to ruin your future, you would have to go somewhere else to pay your SSNIT and benefit from it."

Pope Skinny said the systems work abroad, making it appealing for musicians to relocate there and seek a better life. The rapper noted that many musicians struggle to make money without releasing hit songs and rely on their savings for their creative projects.

The rapper also shared that he is a truck driver in the US, an occupation he could not pursue in Ghana.

He said:

“I drive a big truck in America. I cannot do it in Ghana because I will be mocked.”

The Hot Cake hitmaker became a household name in the Ghanaian music industry with several hit singles from the 2000s to the late 2010s before relocating abroad about five years ago.

Watch the video below:

Pope Skinny's comments stirs reaction

Pope Skinny's comments triggered reactions from some Ghanaians, who praised him for his honesty. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

mr_zulbab commented:

"He’s been Honest 👏."

noro_bale commented:

"Proud of you too."

the_ship_dealer commented:

"I will buy one truck for you for free."

oobedhopes_ commented:

"Very honest person chale."

afia_papabi1

"He said it all…. 🙏🏽."

asare_frank__ commented:

"👏👏👏👏👏👏 proud of you, bro."

thickness_bodies commented:

"I love your honesty @popeskinnygh."

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

