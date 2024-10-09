A video of a Ghanaian man's advice to persons living abroad has got people talking online

The young man, in an interview with Zionfelix, urged persons living abroad not to prioritise building houses in Ghana

Instead, he admonished them to focus on patronising Airbnb services anytime they come to Ghana for holidays

A Ghanaian man, Don Cash Flow, who has been living in Germany for more than ten years, has caused a stir following his advice to other Ghanaians living abroad.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Zionfelix TV's YouTube page, the man rubbished the idea that persons living abroad must endeavour to build houses back home.

A man in Germany advises Ghanaians living abroad not to build houses in Ghana.

Buttressing his point, he explained that most people who rush to build houses in Ghana after relocating abroad end up incurring a lot of costs maintaining the houses even though they do not live in them.

Also, he added that such people, even during vacation, spend less than three months in those houses.

"If you are building for your parents, that is fine. They are your responsibility, however I don't endorse building a house Ghana when you have a life here."

Offering a remedy, he suggested that Ghanaians must rather patronise Airbnb accommodation services when they go to Ghana for holidays.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 200 comments

Ghanaians react to young man's statement

Social media users who responded to the video shared varied opinions on the young man's comments.

@tamnadvardis7039 reacted:

"To say no build house in Ghana is not good idea however you can built some small 2bedroom for your retirement what is important is to save money for retirement."

@tonyosei5217 added:

"Asantehene Otumfour is the main cause of this problem in Ghana. Most of the waters in Asante region is polluted."

Man builds house after five years in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man in the UK celebrated and flaunted a house he was building in Ghana.

The young man, who had been in the UK for five years, went to TikTok to share photos of his house with his followers.

He said he decided to build the house in Ghana because of his frequent visits and that it was almost complete.

