A young Ghanaian nurse is delighted she left her post in Ghana to practice as a carer in the UK

She posted a video showing her final moments in Ghana and subsequent arrival in her new country

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the lady for seeking greener pastures abroad

After many years of practice in her home country, a Ghanaian nurse has also decided to relocate to the UK to work as a caregiver.

In a video posted on her TikTok page, the young lady @s_flavour posted a short clip documenting her journey from Ghana to the UK.

Ghanaian relocates to the UK and shares her final moments in Ghana in a trending video. Photo credit: @s_flavour/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video began showing the lady's final moment at the Kotoka International Airport as she readied to board her flight.

The video then captured her subsequent arrival, during which she opened up about how she was now trying to acclimatise to the new weather.

The young lady explained that she kept her travel plans very discreet, even from her colleagues at work.

The video concluded with the young nurse posting photos of herself at her beautiful best after arriving in the UK.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the young nurse

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video praised the lady as she successfully relocated to the UK.

Ledesma92 commented:

"I like the way you gave a detailed report in a comical way. it's the gospel truth oo."

Maya indicated:

"Please How can I apply for ,the process please can you help your sister."

De Royal Prynx reacted:

"Maame care in winter will make you regret coming here oooo. Especially when it’s raining. Welcome."

Success indicated:

"I pray everyone in Ghana will join us travel and see."

Queenlet urges Ghanaian nurses to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queenlet, a Ghanaian gospel singer and nurse living in Germany, has admonished Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating abroad to seek greener pastures to make a move.

In an interview, QueenLet said jobs for nurses abound in the country.

Asked whether she would advise Ghanaian nurses desirous of relocating to Germany to make the trip, QueenLet responded in the affirmative.

Source: YEN.com.gh