A Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to weep after using her life's savings to pay for lodging in Accra

In a video, the lady was captured crying while gathering the money she was going to use to pay the rent

She stated in the comments section that her rent was GH¢10,000, an amount many considered too high

A young Ghanaian lady has received many consolation messages after she took to social media to weep over the high cost of rent in Accra.

In a video posted on TikTok by @marthaskitchenandcake, the young lady wept uncontrollably while gathering money to pay her rent.

A young Ghanaian lady weeps after using all her savings to pay for rent in Accra. Photo credit: @marthaskitchenandcake/TikTok.

She said the money that she was seen counting in the video to settle her rent was her entire savings after four years of hard labour in the capital.

The young Ghanaian lady, whose name is yet to be identified, bemoaned the high living cost in Accra, adding that it appears people only lived and worked for landlords in the capital.

"I'm just a young girl who has just started life. I have lived in Accra for four years, working hard and after saving this huge money, I have to use it all to pay for my rent. My head is even aching. My head is seriously aching. I'm using all this money to pay for rent, my head is aching and I don't know what to do," she said while weeping.

While responding to a question in the comment section of the video, the lady said her rent was GH¢10,000.

Netizens react to the lady's video

The young Ghanaian lady's video attracted reactions from netizens on TikTok. Some of these reactions are compiled below.

@THE SAME GUY said:

"How much is the rent?"

@Martha's cook house replied:

"The rent is 10,000."

@Nana Kwame Sarkodie also said:

"U have started life and u live in 10,000 house then u will cry more and more."

@DADA CASHMONI wrote:

"pack the money,go to VIP station ,take bus to ur home town,mk container and do provision store simple."

@Josephine also wrote:

"Go and look for single room with bath and save money don’t waste money on rent only."

Lady condemns the high cost of rent

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady also expressed her frustration with the high costs of rent in Accra.

The video showed the weeping lady lamenting the difficulties facing young people in the country as they start their lives.

She also called for landlords in the country to fix their high rent prices, sparking numerous reactions from netizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

