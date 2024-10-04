A video of a young lady opening up on her challenges as a prospective national service personnel has gone viral

This comes after she confessed to having difficulty finding a place to rent in the area where she had been posted to

Many people who took to the comment section of the video comforted her, whereas others also urged her not to give up

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who has been posted to Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region as a national service personnel has taken to social media to express her frustration.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the fresh university graduate lamented that accommodation had become a major challenge.

Ghanaian lady ponders over snubbing national service due to inability to pay rent. Photo credit: @sandra_pickles1/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said her search for an affordable house over the past three weeks has been to no avail.

"The houses that are available are going for GH¢300 cedis a month. I am a fresh graduate. Where am I going to get that money from?

Looking visibly distressed, the lady said she was considering forgoing her national service if she still could not find an affordable place of abode.

She thereby appealed to people to help her find a place to rent.

Whenf writing the report, the video raked in over 70 likes and 14 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the NSS personnel

Social media users who commented on the video urged her not to give up in her search for a place to stay. Others admitted that looking for a place to rent as national service personnel also comes with challenges.

Nana_kwabenah fosu #otafrigya commented:

"This is serious than I thought....Eyy as3m oo."

Sandy replied:

"Oh sister hmmm ɛnyɛ easy."

man like NARNAH QWADWO added:

"I feel yah pain Dear sorry."

Lady celebrates over NSS posting

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady expressed delight over her national service posting.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, beaming with smiles, announced she had been posted to Odorgonno Senior High School for her one-year mandatory national service.

However, she wondered whether she would work as a teacher or an administrator during her service period.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh