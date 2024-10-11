The second runner during the 2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful has officially been called to the Ghana Bar

The achievement of Nana Ama Odame Okyere was made known by TV3 on its social media pages

Netizens who took to the comments section of the post celebrated the intelligent lady on her achievement

Nana Ama Odame Okyere, the 2014 second runner-up of Ghana's Most Beautiful, has grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons.

This comes after she successfully graduated from the Ghana Law School and was called to the Ghana Bar Association.

The 2014 GMB runner-up, Nana Ama Odame Okyere, gets called to the Ghana Bar. Photo credit: @TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Celebrating her achievement, TV3 Ghana took to its Facebook page and shared photos of the 2014 GMB runner-up beautifully dressed in her lawyer's gown.

The post celebrated Nana Ama Odame Okyere for gaining the enviable title of esquire, adding that her achievement was a testament to her hard work and unwavering dedication to succeeding.

The post then wished her all the best as she marked her entry into the legal profession.

"Congratulations on your call to the Bar @amadollar, #GMB2014 second runner-up .This is a monumental achievement that speaks volumes about your dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment. Keep shining"

At the time of writing the report, TV3's post congratulating Nana Ama Odame Okyere had raked in over 400 likes and 14 comments.

Ghanaian commend Nana Ama Odame Okyere

Social media users who took to the post's comment section celebrated Nana Ama for being called to the Ghana Bar.

Emmanuel Tawiah Nikoi added:

"Congratulations Queen Ama. I remember her paa back in 2014. Our news reader and Epue mantow ambassador baako p3"

Nana Amissah Turkson asked:

"When will teachers be lauded in a similar manner."

Margaret Osafo - Adjei wrote:

"Congratulations girl."

Kingsley Boateng added:

"Congratulations Ama."

Nurses get called to the Bar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that five Ghanaian nurses also made waves on social media in 2022 when they were called to the Ghana Bar.

This comes after they were inducted as lawyers at a ceremony at which the General Legal Council officially admitted more than 800 members to the legal profession.

The Ghana Registered Nurses' and Midwives' Association, GRNMA, celebrated their milestones in a congratulatory message on Facebook.

The association also posted of the two male nurses on Twitter to congratulate them.

