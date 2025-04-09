A video of an elderly man who sweeps the Peduase to Ayi Mensah roadside every day has gone viral on social media

The man who did not mention his name said he has been sweeping the area voluntarily since the road was constructed

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to celebrate him and corroborate his story

An elderly man who sweeps the roadside of the Peduase in the Eastern region to Ayi Mensah in the Greater Accra region has gone viral.

The man said he has been sweeping that section of the Aburi to Ayi Mensah road since it was constructed during ex-President Jonh Agyekum Kufuor’s tenure.

Elderly man voluntarily sweeps from Peduase to Ayi Mensah daily. Photo credit: @gharticles

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, the man said he sweeps the roadside every day and can boast of being a key reason the place is always clean.

“I sweep from Peduase to Ayi Mensah every day. You can ask those who hike on the sidewalks. Oheneba Ntim was the one who started the walk. I started sweeping the roadside after the road was constructed during ex-president Kufuor’s tenure.”

He indicated that he does not receive any salary for sweeping daily.

The video was recorded by popular celebrity car dealer Horic Autos. He asked the elderly man what he needed to keep up with the work. The man requested more brooms to be able to do the job efficiently.

“I only need brooms,” pointing to the standing broom he was holding.

The elderly man complained that most men who use the stretch do not have a mind of their own and are often manipulated by the women accompanying them.

CEO of Horic Autos, Horic Ampofo offers to give the elderly man a monthly allowance. Photo credit: @horic63s

Source: Instagram

The men who use this stretch do not have a mind of their own. When they want to give me money and the women with them disapprove then they stop.”

Meanwhile, Horic Autos said he would give him GH¢1000 as a monthly allowance for his good work.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate elderly man who sweeps daily

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by gharticles on Instagram. Read them below:

Bhigbash said:

“I love kind-hearted people. God bless you Weldone 👏.”

Okyeade3 wrote:

“I give him money every Saturday.”

Swaggaquil said:

“I see this guy many times, he’s always making sure the path is clear 👏🏾🙌🏾.”

Elleonee wrote:

“I saw him on Sunday sweeping and I thought ..so someone sweeps here for the people who come and jog"

Vitasi_dostedmerqury said:

“That's my friend right there, I always appreciate him anytime I go for a walk there. God bless him.”

Thecrookedtruthjudge wrote:

“Before buzstopboys there was this man 😂 I think @buzstopboys should go and honour this man ❤️.”

Eaadusei said:

“Me I always say my woman can never 👎 stop my blessings. Giving money 💵 to this man doing God's work like this is 1000 💯 blessings. So why will you stop 🛑 just because your wife says don’t give him money? God bless all the people that sort him out. 👏👏👏.”

Adanseglobal wrote:

“The government should pay this man twice that amount or take care of his family.”

Hannahnaaayeley said:

“@horicautos de3 God will always bless him ooooo because of the way he helps people erhh.”

Ednaquartey200 wrote:

“I have been seeing this man whenever I go that stretch. I was glad I handed him a bottle of water the last time I saw him.”

Horic Autos gives bread hawker GH¢1,000

YEN.com.gh reported that Horic Autos gifted a bread hawker GH¢1,000 to support her business.

In a viral video, the celebrity car dealer said he noticed that the woman had been walking for a long time and decided to give her the money.

The woman was grateful for the kindness showed her and thanked the car dealer.

