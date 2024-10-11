Georgina Gyan was one of 777 lawyers enrolled during the 61st Call to the Bar at the Accra International Conference Centre

She shared a short video depicting her educational journey so far and poured champagne to celebrate her achievement

Several social media users who saw her video congratulated Georgina and wished her well in future endeavours

A young Ghanaian lady who was called to the Bar during the 61st enrolment of new lawyers has celebrated her achievement in a unique way.

Georgina Gyan shared a video to show her excitement about achieving the enviable feat of being one of the 777 newly qualified lawyers.

Georgina Gyan celebrates her Call to the Bar with a short video pouring champange. Photo credit: @georgina_gyan

In the video shared on X, Georgina Gyan showed a green and yellow sash with the Wesley Girls High School crest and the inscription 'Class of 2018'.

The next sash was a black one with the University of Ghana Law School crest, showing that she attended Ghana's premier university after leaving Gey Hey.

The following image showed a lawyer's wig, which possibly stands for her next phase - the Call to the Bar. Georgina then poured champagne to celebrate herself.

Netizens congratulate newly-called lawyer

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to Georgina Gyan's video after being called to the Bar. Many Ghanaian netizens have wished the Wesley Girls High old girl well on her achievement.

Martin Waana-Ang tops Ghana Law School

YEN.com.gh also reported that a former St. Francis Xavier Junior Seminary student was adjudged the overall best student of the 2024 Call to the Bar.

Martin Waana-ang received the Mensah Sarbah Award and the Best Student in Civil Procedure prize during an exceptional year for the young Ghanaian.

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Waana-Ang for his achievement and wished him well in his career as a member of the Bar.

Source: YEN.com.gh