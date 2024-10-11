A Ghanaian man with speech impairment has become a source of motivation for many people online

This comes after a young man, known as Juventus Duorinaah was called to the Ghanaian bar as Ghana's first deaf lawyer

Juventus Duorinaah was part of this year's batch of barristers and solicitors who were sworn in as lawyers by the General Legal Council

Juventus Duorinaah, a young Ghanaian man has made history and a name for himself as the first deaf lawyer in Ghana.

The young man was part of the 2024 cohort of new lawyers called to the Ghanaian bar by the General Legal Council of Ghana.

Juventus Duorinaah, a young man from Wa, makes history after becoming Ghana's first deaf lawyer. Photo credit: @Issifu Seidu/Facebook.

This ground-breaking achievement makes Mr Duorinaah, who hails from the Upper West Region, an inspiration to many facing various degrees of life's challenges.

Juventus' academic journey

Juventus Duorinaah began his inspiring academic journey at the Wa School for the Deaf, where he had his basic education.

In 2007, the young lawyer defied the odds to complete his secondary education at the Senior High Technical School for the Deaf (SHTSD).

Having successfully passed his WASSCE, Juventus Duorinaah enrolled at the University of Ghana (UG), where he was awarded First Class Honours in Sociology and Political Science undergraduate degree.

Juventus Duorinaah further proceeded to Cardiff University in the UK, where he earned a master's degree in Human Rights Law.

After his studies in the UK, the Ghanaian man returned home to pursue an LLB at UG, graduating with second-class lower honours.

The young man from Wa later passed the entrance exams to the Ghana Law School to begin his foray into the legal profession.

After six years at the law school, Juventus Duorinaah successfully passed the Ghanaian bar to become the first deaf lawyer in Ghana.

Lawyer Juventus Duorinaah's remarkable achievement would empower the deaf and persons with all forms of disability in Ghana to rise above their shortcomings.

Ghanaians congratulate Juventus Duorinaah

After Juventus Duorinaah's story was shared on Facebook, Ghanaians thronged the comment section to congratulate him.

@Root Love Akumia said:

"Congratulations my Boss. You've made it. God bless you."

@Stanley Samanhyia also said:

"We thank God for this wonderful thing he has done, congratulations."

@Jj Xørdzø Philip commented:

"Great to congrats this man, we are proud of him."

Visually impaired man bags law degree

In a related YEN.com.gh publication. King George, a visually impaired Ghanaian man acquired a law degree from the UG in 2023.

King George's inspiring academic achievement left many Ghanaians on social media feeling motivated to rise above their life's hurdles.

