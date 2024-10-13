Nana, a US-based Ghanaian, revealed that her ex-husband fled to Ghana to avoid paying child support after their divorce

The marriage ended after she refused to share a joint bank account and control of her finances amid allegations of domestic violence

Despite the divorce nearly a decade ago, he has not seen their children since leaving the US

Nana, a Ghanaian living in the US, said she has been the only one taking care of her children since she got a divorce because her ex-husband fled to Ghana to avoid paying child support.

Nana recounted meeting her ex-husband online in the early 2000s and relocating to the US to be with him. She admitted she:

“might not have pursued the relationship if they had met before because he was not my spec.”

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Nana said their marriage took a turn when issues over finances and control arose.

Nana began working in the US, and her husband demanded control over her earnings, pushing for a joint bank account. As tensions grew, Nana refused to share a joint account, further strained their relationship.

“It wasn’t bad for him to keep it, but I couldn’t access the money when I needed it,” Nana explained.

The situation worsened with allegations of domestic violence and a lack of respect in the marriage. Eventually, her husband left Nana after she decided to maintain control over her finances.

Following their divorce, he was legally required to provide child support for their children. However, he fled the US and returned to Ghana, leaving his responsibilities behind. Nana has been divorced for nearly ten years.

Netizens comment on divorcee's story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Nana's story. Read them below:

@danitee199 said:

"We need the man's side as well. It seems all those who come here are the angels"

@sharkshark5781 wrote:

"Madam with regards to that, I don't agree with you.i didn't have the opportunity to meet my wife before. We are married since 2000 and we still together."

@banascobaffourkwadwosenkyi5896 said:

"Deep minded woman, she's full of knowledge. May God continue to grease her elbow"

@FredrickMensah-ji8qj wrote:

"Lesson No1 …. Never bring an unknown person Abroad."

@jkofie2834 said:

"Men usually tolerate women at all levels of misbehaving in marriage but when sex is withdrawn or used as weapon then the marriage will go down quickly and will finish at the same time."

