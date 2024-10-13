Francis, a Ghanaian, sold his three-bedroom house and car for GH¢25,000 to move to the UAE, believing an agent’s promise of a $1,000 monthly job

Upon arrival, he discovered that the job didn’t exist and was left to find his way, staying in a shared room with bunk beds

Realising his mistake, he returned briefly to Ghana to secure a proper work visa and decided to give life in the UAE another shot

UAE-based Ghanaian Francis shared his story of regret and resilience after selling his three-bedroom house and car for just GH¢25,000 to fund his move to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He revealed the challenges he faced in pursuit of a better life abroad, guided by the advice of a friend who doubled as an agent.

Francis tells DJ Nyaami that he regrets selling his house and car to travel to the UAE. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he recounted how he was lured by his agent's promises of a job in Dubai with a monthly income of $1,000.

The agent's claims seemed enticing, and Francis didn’t bother to research or inform anyone about his plans before embarking on the journey. Believing in this opportunity, Francis sold his assets at a bargain price and paid $1,000 for a visa.

Upon arrival in the UAE, Francis quickly realised that the reality was far from what he had imagined. Instead of a comfortable job and accommodation, he found himself in a shared room with bunk beds. The lucrative job promised by his agent never materialised, leaving him with a sense of regret and frustration.

Francis said he returned to Ghana within two weeks to process a proper work visa. He shared that returning to his former life in Ghana was not an option, and he chose to take another chance in the UAE.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Francis

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video. Read them below:

@hushtage4359 said:

"I admire you for your kindness and trust in other, even though you have gone through a lot. Good character is better than Richies.👏 ❤👌 😊"

@hisholiness2010 wrote:

"Francis speaks well,not withstanding what he went through,he still shows appreciation to people who have helped him in life❤"

@egsie said:

"Nnipa bebree renkɔ heaven, bro snitching on bro for a penny, that was a pro wickedness"

@ladyBunny1 wrote:

"The scammed got scammed! Wow!"

@KojoMichael-rg6xl said:

"Fact is, I don't understand the kind of street Boi he is cos every street Boi is sharp looking very serious... Cos to be a street Boi is not easy cos the street will open ur Eyes... But still more Vhim... Cos once there's life there's Hope."

Ghanaian lady regrets relocating to Canada

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady who left Ghana for Canada said she had regretted her decision.

In a video, the lady said the weather in Canada is her major reason for regretting the move.

Several social media users who watched the video encouraged the lady to endure since she was already there.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh