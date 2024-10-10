A video of a young woman lashing out at her son has generated talking points online

This comes as the young man used his mother's money to buy an Apple watch her approval

Many people who took to the comment section of the video urged the young man not to repeat such an act

A young Ghanaian man in the UK has incurred the wrath of his mother for being a spendthrift.

This comes after he spent her mother's savings of £400, equivalent to GH¢8000, on an Apple watch without getting prior approval.

Ghanian woman fumes at her son for spending her money on an expensive watch.

Looking incensed, the woman said she gave him that amount to be used in emergency situations and not to spend on items she did not deem necessary.

Unbothered that her rant was being recorded, the woman vowed to return the watch for her money.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 26,000 views and 600 comments

Ghanaians chide the young man

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video expressed unhappiness over the move by the young man to spend her mother's money without her approval.

Nana_Barimah comment4ed:

"Seriously it's not funny anymore...see how mum stresses for breath when she is angry and talking...cardiac arrest is real bro."

Quabenamanchester indicated:

"Chairman this is not funny you better watch it before it’s too late."

Hair Shaddai added:

"That’s not even funny - you will end up giving her high BP."

Andrea indicated:

"The annoying part is he said it’s only £400 bro you’re stressing her her bp will go up oo enough is enough"

Pearls_voyage added:

"The comments is passing the vibe check. Stressing her out shouldn’t be a game. Not funny"

Woman fumes over price of food

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an elderly Ghanaian woman has lamented over the high cost of food surfaced on the internet.

In the video, the woman expressed her disgust after she bought Gari and beans with plantain, popularly referred to as Gobε.

Looking visibly angry, the woman expressed surprise over the quantity of Gobε that was sold to her for GH¢7.

