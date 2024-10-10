Nana Donkor Arthur, affectionately called NDA, has opened up about her stories of living and working in the US

The internet personality recounted how she struggled from not being able to afford a two-dollar coffee to getting abused at work

Her rags-to-riches story excited scores of fans who shared their admiration for her on social media

Ghanaian media personality Naana Donkor Arthur, who is based in the US, has recounted her days as a home caregiver after leaving Ghana.

The viral star, who boasts over a million followers, lives in the US with her husband and four children.

US-based Ghanaian internet star Naana Donkor Arthur tells her live-in caregiving story and how she survived.

She has become renowned for sharing her experiences and happy moments abroad.

In a recent video, Nana Donkor Arthur established that she was recruited by a homecare agency in the US for a private case that earned her eight dollars and 13 cents.

Despite the paltry sum, the NDA explained that the job of catering to sick, old and depressed patients exposed people in her line of work to several horrors.

"Those of us who do this live-in job in the US know that when you do it for too long, you can go mad."

She recounted how a patient with Alzheimer's disease used to maltreat her during her early days in the US.

NDA emphasised that the inhumane treatment was unbearable, but it didn't deter her from working because of her bills and desire to sustain her life abroad.

Fans react to NDA's story

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to NDA's story about her life in the US when she arrived.

Cassy said:

"hmmmm is not easy ooo..ppl think we are enjoying life over here oooo😂😂"

Nana Esi Jellicoe wrote:

"Live-in is not for the faint hearted…We will all tell our story one day"

Appietus C.K noted:

"Mummy I remember one old woman I was taking care of told me not to bath or use her washroom"

Toosweet Pikaboo 👨🏻‍⚕️🇬🇭 remarked:

"Ghana home care koraa is not easy"

NDA speaks about viral couple

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that NDA had shared her response to the video of an old Caucasian man and his young wife who went viral after their wedding moments surfaced online.

According to NDA, the men know that these young girls are only interested in the monetary benefits they can get from them.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

