Harry divorced his wife just one month after their extravagant wedding due to a disagreement about living with her parents

With her father’s support, his wife filed for divorce in court, causing Harry some emotional strain and leaving his family worried

However, Harry moved on after accepting a job offer from the UN, which helped him leave the situation behind

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man has narrated his marital woes and the issues that led to his divorce just one month after an extravagant wedding.

Harry said he saved up to organise his ex-wife’s dream wedding; however, the marriage hit the rocks just one month after that.

Harry tells DJ Nyaami that his wife filed for a divorce one month after their wedding. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Harry said they got married in April, and by May, his partner and her father had filed for a divorce.

Harry explained that the lady asked for a divorce after he disagreed with her on moving in with his in-laws.

“I was not as rich as my in-laws. I did not have my own place, but I had rented a decent apartment for us to live in. My wife insisted we move in with her parents and I was not in support of that idea. We never discussed where we would live before we got married.”

He said that after a month of disagreement, his wife filed for a divorce in court. According to Harry, his father-in-law was also supporting his daughter in her actions.

“She and her father took the case to court. Fortunately, we had not been together for long.”

Harry said even though he was mentally strong, his family and friends were worried he could do the unthinkable.

“There was a time my mum almost collapsed because she could not reach me. She hurried to my apartment, thinking I had taken my life. That was when I knew how worried my people were.”

Harry added that a job offer at the UN during the court proceedings helped him quickly forget about the issue.

“I accepted the offer without reading the conditions or checking my salary. I just wanted to leave Ghana so I could forget about the matter.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to divorced man’s story

Several people shared different opinions on Harry’s story. YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@bonwiretvgh1614 said:

“When it comes to relationships and marriages,it takes GRACE!”

@richardasiamah3556 wrote:

“As a man, marry a woman that you’re ahead of in almost every area.”

@munish00789 said:

“This guy is wise. I am a software engineer, and I am going through the same thing. My wife has changed completely after 1 year of marriage. We are going through divorce right now.”

@Tracey715 wrote:

“There’s something definitely wrong with this relationship. There had to be a second side to this story cos I don’t get it”

@OthneliaHinson said:

“I love this man experienced,wise, lovely and funny.”

@geniusinvestorGH wrote:

“Am sure most women won’t agree with his views but if you want results with women in 2024 listen to him.”

Afua Asantewaa addresses divorce rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa shared her displeasure over rumours surrounding her marriage.

The socialite said some people are praying for her marriage to collapse, which is not a good thing.

Social media users commenting on the video asked Afua not to heed the naysayers.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh