Armed military men providing security to President John Dramani Mahama prevented Appiah Stadium from having an engagement with the President

The NDC fanatic attempted to resist the security officers' directive by going closer to the president

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some criticised him while others criticised the military men

A staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Appiah Stadium, nearly created a scene at a public event attended by the President, John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC fanatic was overwhelmed with joy as usual and decided to draw near the President and exchange pleasantries.

Appiah Stadium gets humiliated as military men stop him from meeting Mahama. Image source: Appiah Stadium, John Dramani Mahama

Unfortunately for him, his move was interrupted by armed security men who tried to prevent him from going close to the President.

Instead of complying and moving away, Appiah Stadium tried to resist the security officers by getting closer.

Despite several attempts to get through, the visibly determined Appiah Stadium refused to back down, insisting on seeing the president.

In a video circulating on social media, Appiah Stadium can be seen arguing with security personnel, demanding entry.

His persistence drew attention, but the military stood firm, maintaining that access to President John Dramani Mahama was strictly controlled.

Netizens blast Appiah Stadium

Netizens who saw the video of soldiers preventing Appiah Stadium from meeting the President expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many called him out for his action.

