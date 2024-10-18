A video of a white man who recently visited Ghana have a good time in the country has surfaced online

The man who seemed to be enjoying his vacation in Ghana tried several of the country's local dishes

Netizens who saw the videos of him were delighted and expressed their admiration for the man’s appetite for local dishes in the comments section

An Obroni man who recently visited Ghana has warmed hearts on social media with his great appetite for local foods.

The vlogger, who seems to be enjoying his stay in the country, visited several local food joints to sample some of Ghana’s meals.

An Obroni man is tasting Ghana's dishes during a visit.

Viral videos show him trying kelewele and kakro, both locally made from ripe plantain. He had some gizzard, sausage, and groundnut to complement the meal.

In other videos, he was captured eating Banku with pepper sauce and Shito. After tasting the meals, the man wearing a red headband made remarks about the dishes he had tried.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some commended his appetite for local food, others also criticised a pure water seller who sold a water sachet for GH¢3.

@Nanikinoasare137 wrote:

"They carry their restaurants on their head"

@Erykah wrote:

"Eeeii water 3 cedis."

@Kyute_coco wrote:

"1 sachet of Water 3 cedis?"

@Naa_khelly wrote:

"3gh for one pure water, opportunities come buh once."

@Delisah wrote:

"He said they carry a whole restaurant on their head,welcome to Ghana my love."

@kamva wrote:

"Sonny you ever get food poisoning?"

@sean wrote:

"Eiiii…she saw the opportunity and didn’t miss it."

@Trey wrote:

"The way she said the 3gh with energy."

@🇬🇭 Capricorn wrote:

"My jaw dropped when I heard 3 cedis."

@Adnan Fahad wrote:

"Makes me grateful for what I have."

German journalist visits Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a journalist from Germany arrived in Ghana and also had a great time.

He was seen in various videos trying to identify with Ghanaians by eating some local foods and even trying to prepare some.

Netizens who saw the videos were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section.

