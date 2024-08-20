Ghanaian MCE Visits Constituents, Helps Them Cook Banku, Fold Their Clothes: "The People's Man"
- A video of an MCE visiting his constituents has surfaced on social media and got many talking
- The man who was delighted to visit his constituents helped them with various house chores, including preparing Banku and folding their clothes
- Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter as they shared their views in the comment section
NPP MCE Simon Tetteh has had many people laughing on social media after he visited his constituents.
A video shows the MCE in the homes of some constituents, helping them with various house chores.
He was seen in the video cooking Banku for one resident, while in another case, he was seen folding the clothes of another.
The residents greeted his gesture with mixed reactions. Some were delighted, while others were astounded.
See the post below:
Netizens react to Simon Tetteh's gesture
Netizens who saw the video greeted the MCE's gesture with mixed reactions. Some laughed over it, while others said his move was only to score political points. Others also shared similar experiences with politicians.
@KingBrownChiki wrote:
"One MP came to remove my gear box for me all coz of vote."
@menp3_ruf wrote:
"Eish these people go do anything for power, see how the woman dey smile,she go vote for am pɛɛ. I dey that area,make he come wash my clothes err."
@benmintahx wrote:
"Mediocrity at the highest levels!! They always go to the homes of the less privileged because those are the ones who will fall for it. No serious leader or politician offering something meaningful would do this. How do you hold them accountable after they’ve helped you cook?"
@Whotfisrayy wrote:
"This won’t make us vote for him tho."
@rache16348 wrote:
"Lmao. Why do they always do this? Shockingly, it always work for them."
@ItsTheD0n wrote:
"After the elections they wont see them again until few months to the next election, yet the people will still fall for it. Bibini ankasa yagyimie roff."
John Dumelo intensifies door-to-door campaign
In a related development, Ghanaian actor turned politician John Dumelo has intensified his door-to-door campaign.
He received a rousing welcome from constituents, who were delighted to see him in their homes.
