A foreigner who visited a local joint to purchase and review food was sold one sachet of pure water for GH¢3

The food review who shared a video of his food review on TikTok asked the vendor what the price of the pure water he bought

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were stunned by how much the vendor inflated the price of the water, which is typically sold for only 50 pesewas

A white food reviewer who visited a local food joint in Ghana was charged GH¢3 for a sachet of pure water, sparking outrage online.

Ghanaian food vendor sells pure water to obroni at expensive price. Photo source: bestfoodreview3

Source: Instagram

The reviewer, who documented his experience in a TikTok video, asked the vendor about the price of the water, which is typically sold for only 50 pesewas. Ghanaians were stunned by the inflated cost, with many calling the vendor's actions exploitative.

In the video, the food reviewer shared his thoughts on the meal he purchased before asking the vendor how much the sachet of water cost. Upon hearing the GH¢3 price, many TikTok users expressed disbelief in the comments. .

Many Ghanaians were disappointed, arguing that vendors should treat all customers fairly, regardless of their nationality.

Ghanaian vendor sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_Kelly styles said:

"Why is my Ghanaian sense screaming scam😂😂😂3 cedis? That’s wild"

julian manteete wrote:

"I came to the comment section immediately she said 3 cedis eiii"

'sean said:

"eiiii…she saw the opportunity and didn’t miss it"

Naa_khelly said;

"3gh for one pure water,😂 opportunities come buh once"

Trey said:

"The way she said the 3gh with energy🤣"

Adoma commented:

"someone sold 15cedis spagh as 50 cedis to a foreigner 😭😭😭 hmmm I stopped buying mine koraa because I hated what she was doing"

Ghanaian man welcomes obroni girlfriend

Another foreigner has caused a stir on social media after visiting Ghana to see her boyfriend.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian man welcomed his white lady after she touched down in Ghana.

The pair hugged and kissed when they crossed paths at the airport.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh