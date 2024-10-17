A video of a young man celebrating his girlfriend after a successful childbirth has surfaced on social media

The young man presented a bouquet and a paper bag containing other gifts to her lover to celebrate their newborn

Netizens who saw the video were delighted and expressed their views in the comment section of the video

A Ghanaian man has warmed hearts on social media after displaying affection to his girlfriend at a hospital.

The young lady had just delivered a baby, and her boyfriend decided to give her a befitting congratulations. He decided to celebrate her with some gifts, including a bouquet and a paper bag containing gifts.

A Ghanaian man is celebrating his girlfriend after childbirth. Image source: Samdark07

Source: TikTok

The medical team that assisted his wife in delivering the baby warmly welcomed him to the hospital and ushered him into the delivery ward, where he gave gifts to his lovely girlfriend.

The young lady, taken aback by the gesture, received and kissed the flowers. She could not conceal her delight as she beamed with a beautiful, appreciative smile.

Netizens congratulate lovers after childbirth

Netizens who saw the video were happy for the young man and his girlfriend. They took to the comment section to celebrate them.

Ghanaian man gifts girlfriend dollar bouquet

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man gave her lover a lovely gift to show appreciation for her for their years together.

In a viral video on social media, the young man gave her a bouquet of money as a token of appreciation.

Source: YEN.com.gh