A video of an illegal miner calling on the government to come to his support has surfaced on social media

The young man in the video noted that he urgently needed some machines to drain stagnant water from his mining site

Netizens who saw the video of the young man greeted his comment with displeasure as some called for his arrest

An illegal miner has passionately appealed to the government to support him with some machines for his work.

In a video, he noted that rainwater had taken over his mining site, affecting their operations and destroying essential working tools.

An illegal miner is appealing to government to support his activities.

He, therefore, asked the government to urgently come to his aid with machines to drain the water on the galamsey site.

The young man's plea comes as Ghanaians have voiced displeasure over rampant illegal mining in the country.

Many Ghanaians have called on the current administration to take stringent measures to ensure the end of the menace. However, galamseyers seem unperturbed about the impact of their activities or how Ghanaians feel about illegal mining from videos emanating from their camps.

Netizens troubled by Galamseyer's video

Netizens who have seen the video of the young man seem deeply troubled by his comments. While some criticised him for this, others also called for his arrest.

@HRHDukeofMK wrote:

"At this stage I expect Ghana army to be in a state of war, bombing the carp out of these fools."

@NanaGrantANC wrote:

"Lolx where is the military? Time to cash out."

@lambertcato wrote:

"This' gotta be a joke, cos what's with the audacity?"

@ar_chie_music wrote:

"I don't blame him."

@Cosmic_Evidence wrote:

"The state has to use force to stop Galamsey. They should be treated like Boko Haram. They must be gun down. Just that the site belongs to the government. They are using it to fund their campaign."

@cerna_desailor wrote:

"See this one."

@kobbyhimselv wrote:

"Chairman dey hia slaps paaa."

@NKG_12 wrote:

"Everybro den en problem o."

@leslie_kkkay wrote:

"Herh Delulu."

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

"Wait, do most of them have mental problem ?"

@OverWatchAfrica wrote:

"The police should go and get this idiot."

Ghanaians hawk galamsey to protest galamsey

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaians took to the streets to express their displeasure with galamsey creatively.

They hit the streets to protest by selling polluted galamsey water to prospective customers who did not seem to care about the water.

