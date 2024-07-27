A video of a German journalist who recently visited Ghana sharing her experience has gone viral on social media

In the TikTok video, Johanna Rudiger stated that her visit to Ghana is among her best travelling experiences

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to express their views

A German journalist, Johanna Rudiger, has warmed hearts on social media after sharing her journey of finding joy and fulfilment in Ghana.

In a video shot at the airport, the woman who seemed to be exiting the country to her home touted Ghana as one of the best countries anyone could visit.

German journalist, Johanna Rudiger is sharing her best experience in Ghana. Image source: Johanna Rudiger

Source: TikTok

Johanna had been on a short visit, exploring and hanging out with her fans. Speaking on what made Ghana interesting during her stay, she stated that Ghanaians are great and welcoming people.

She also indicated that Ghana has great food, like Waakye, Banku, and a unique culture.

She shared videos of her visiting tourist sites, trying some Ghanaian food, and learning how to prepare them.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to video

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and too to the comment section to share their views. Other foreigners also expressed interest in visiting Ghana.

@nii.arye wrote:

"I'm a Nigerian from ojuelegba and I thought this was a Mac Donalds advert. Ghana is better than Nigeria."

@Know_your _Script wrote:

"If only you have money my Country Ghana is the best."

@Fyndada wrote:

"Thank you for coming to Ghana. Always welcome to visit again."

@lamberto wrote:

"Ghana is the gateway of Africa."

@Dahmah wrote:

"Ghana Ghana Ghana, Ghana is HOME."

@user9977944052292 wrote:

"Ghana is proud of u dear. God bless u."

@El-Brielle Gift Creations wrote:

"We love you too."

@ sammybaibe24 wrote:

"Much love n how I wish same in all countries."

@julietpani93 wrote:

"When you people talk about my lovely home Ghana i feel over joyed."

Wode Maya’s wife shares why she loves Ghana

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya's Kenyan wife, Miss Trudy, highlighted why she loves living in Ghana in a video.

In the TikTok video, she stated that Ghana is a fantastic country, blessed with delicious meals, beautiful tourist sites, and cheap data.

Netizens who saw the post were impressed; however, they were displeased with her assertion that data is affordable in Ghana.

