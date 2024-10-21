A Ghanaian lady is upset over recent comments by Bishop Salifu Amoako about his son's accident

The lady in a TikTok video noted that the preacher was not remorseful, given his remarks in the sermon where he addressed the incident

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady ranting over the Bishop's second address agreed with her comment

A recent statement by renowned Ghanaian preacher Salifu Amoako has triggered anger among Ghanaians, particularly one woman who believes his remarks are very offensive.

Bishop Salifu Amoako has recently been in the news following his son's devastating crash. The young boy, while driving his mother's Jaguar, crashed it, leaving two dead and the other victims severely injured.

Following the incident, the renowned preacher and his wife were arrested. After his release from police custody, he released a video addressing the issue and apologising to Ghanaians and the families of the victims.

In another address, Salifu Amoako shared some biting remarks about his son's accident. He called out his critics in the video, defended his son and noted that his son had not pulled out a gun to kill anyone. Instead, he was only involved in an accident.

His recent comment has upset a young lady named @Honam Sardine on TikTok. In her TikTok video, Honam Sardine noted that the comment was an insult to Ghanaians and the families of the accident victims.

She noted that the preacher was not remorseful of his actions and that he was only sorry that his son was suffering as a result of the accident.

Netizens commend Honam Sardine for addressing Bishop

Many Ghanaians were delighted that the young lady had mastered the courage to call out the pastor over his second address.

"Well spoken."

"The whole church was clapping very sad. May the little angels soul rest in peace.."

"hmmmmmmm is really painful n sad paaa."

"Omg thanks for speaking out on this, i was so furious when i saw his apology."

"He didn't talk well at all."

"You have apologized to Ghanaians so there is no need to make any comments again. Awww Bishop."

"My heart is beating fast now ahhhh."

Grandma of East Legon accident victim speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the grandmother of one of the victims had opened up about the incident and its aftermath.

During an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, she noted that Bishop Salifu Amoako sent emissaries to her family to plead for forgiveness, but they were driven away.

Source: YEN.com.gh