Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako is not pleased with some of his church members who attacked a journalist during his recent court appearance

Some church members thronged the court to support Bishop Amoako, who had been arraigned with two others over his 16-year-old son's car crash

In a bid to prevent the media from capturing images of their bishop, some church members attacked journalists who were present

Bishop Elisha Salifu Amoako publicly reprimanded his congregation during his sermon on Sunday, October 20, 2024. The rebuke comes after a controversial incident at his recent court hearing.

On Thursday, October 17, 2024, Salifu Amoako appeared in court over his 16-year-old son's car crash at East Legon, which occurred on Saturday, October 12.

Numerous church members attended the hearing in what they perceived as an act of support. However, the situation escalated when these supporters attempted to prevent journalists from capturing images of the prophet who was granted bail, resulting in physical altercations with members of the press.

Salifu Amoako displeased with church members

Addressing his Alive Chapel congregation, Prophet Amoako expressed deep disappointment in their actions, labelling their behaviour a "disgrace." He emphasized the need for his followers to exercise wisdom and maturity, particularly during sensitive legal proceedings.

"This is when church members need to apply sense and maturity in whatever they do," he said.

He further warned his congregation to distance themselves from his legal matters, suggesting that their well-intentioned interference was causing more harm than good.

"Control yourselves, ACI family, I urge you to have self-control. Some of you came to the court to disgrace me there. You didn’t behave wisely. You have added more battles to my battles already. What you came to do at the court is very disgraceful. You shouldn’t have done that."

In a stark message to his followers, Prophet Amoako declared that he had not solicited their support in this manner. He urged them to refrain from involving themselves in his personal affairs, particularly those related to ongoing legal issues.

“Do you know the damage you have done in my life? Now I am fighting what has happened to me and the media is fighting me. The case is now in the court. We don’t go to court to fight, but we go there to interpret the law. Some of you were lucky that you were not arrested. Some of you went there to mess up. By now, you should be in jail. I have not called you to come and fight for me. Now listen to me, I have not called you to come and fight for me,” he stated.

Arnold blames Salifu Amoako for accident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo had blamed Salifu Amoako for the accident involving his 16-year-old, which claimed two lives.

In his latest appearance on UTV's United Showbiz, Arnold minced no words when he described the car crash as manslaughter.

For him, Bishop Amoako and his wife's lousy parenting led their son to do what he did.

