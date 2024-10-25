Olivia, a Ghanaian woman living in the UK, shared that many Ghanaian women abroad prefer to marry men in Ghana because they seek more genuine connections

She believes most men in the UK often focus on personal gain in relationships, making local dating less appealing

Social media users who watched her video expressed different views on the dating scene abroad, especially in the UK

A Ghanaian lady living in the United Kingdom explained why most of her fellow women abroad prefer to find and marry men in Ghana.

Olivia said most men in the UK enter relationships only thinking of how it will benefit them instead of seeking a genuine connection with the partner.

Olivia tells DJ Nyaami that it is better to marry a man from Ghana as a woman abroad than a man in the UK. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Olivia said that due to the ill-intentions of most men in the UK, Ghanaian women no longer prefer to date or marry them.

She indicated that Ghanaian ladies in the UK choose to date men living in Ghana or have long-distance relationships with others outside the country because they want more genuine relationships.

Lady prefers meeting potential lovers physically

Olivia does not encourage online dating because she prefers to meet her potential partner face-to-face.

She believes she could evaluate her partner better when they meet physically than when they always chat online.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to UK dating issues

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video. Read them below:

@johnkwamealoti9198 said:

“Dj Nyame please Forget UK ladies,they are not serious when it comes to relationship. Good men are ready to date them but their attitude is very poor. They are ON and OFF In relationship.”

@kaywizzle6999 wrote:

“She’s a bit beautiful so she feels too big. Anyway it’s her life so let her do whatever she likes.”

@sarkthemobilebarbertv264 said:

“Eiiii asem paaa ooo uk girls yi Aden aaar am busy working hihi continue working till u get to your old age wae”

@kikikeel7695 wrote:

“Respect other people's choices. It's ok if you are happy with yours.”

@Kwabenasage said:

“I know my right type. Such people are very difficult to live with”

Lady explains why girls date several men

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady shared why some women date multiple men simultaneously.

Thelma said that women do not find all the qualities they seek in one man, hence dating multiple.

Several netizens commented and shared varied views on what she said.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh