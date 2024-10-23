A video of a Ghanaian man speaking on why he wouldn't allow his sons to build in Ghana has surfaced online

In the video, he noted that he had two buildings in Ghana but preferred his sons purchase homes abroad instead

His comment has generated a flurry of reactions online as some netizens agreed with him while others did not

A Ghanaian man based in Germany has generated an online conversation after opening up about his intentions to stop his sons living abroad from building houses in Ghana.

In an interview with Zionfelix, the man who had lived in Germany for over forty years noted that he had built two houses in Ghana but preferred his sons purchase homes abroad.

A Ghanaian man is speaking on why he won't advise his sons to build in Ghana. Image source: Zionfelix TV

He emphasised that he would not advise any of his sons to build in Ghana, stating that, unlike in his youth, countries abroad have opened their economies and permitted foreigners to live and own properties; therefore, he wanted his sons to take advantage of these opportunities.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens divided over German-based Ghanaian man's comment

Netizens who saw the video of the man expressed mixed reactions in the post's comments section. While some agreed with the Ghanaian man based abroad, others disagreed.

@og4l4 wrote:

"My fante pple come and listen to sense here…nkwasia sem nkotee na aka mo,tam n’ase fo."

@obaayaapapabi128 wrote:

"The guy with beard no,3y3 tirimud3 anaa ei boi."

@T-O-B wrote:

"We’re literally from the same Village."

@liltwitz0 wrote:

"Asantefo) de3 this is our law, once you get the opportunity to go abroad, you have to bring one person to abroad and when the other comes he or she will also bring another and it continues saaa."

@Afia Washington wrote:

"you build for them.so let us also build for our kids so when they go home they will get a place to stay.(me i will go and live in my mansion in Jesus name)."

@biggles wrote:

"Same thing someone claimed he’s from Accra said but u have dis villagers 4rm wherever saying dat’s how Ga people are but he has houses in Accra, brought all his family from the village to stay in."

