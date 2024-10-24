A young Ghanaian lady explained why some women date multiple men, stating that they may not find all their desired traits in a single partner

She mentioned that if one man can't fulfill all their needs, a woman might seek others for qualities like financial support, care, or emotional backing

However, she clarified that she is content with one partner who meets all her needs

A young Ghanaian lady has disclosed why some women date more than one man at a time even though she claims she is not doing the same.

The beautiful lady said most ladies do not find all their preferred features in one man; hence, they date several men with some of what they are looking for in a partner.

Thelma says ladies date several men at a time so each can meet a different need. Photo credit: Campus with sharkboy

Source: Youtube

In a TikTok video on @gabthesharkboy, the young lady said every lady has different needs and wants them attended to.

She added that if one man cannot meet all of the woman’s needs, she may be forced to find other men in addition to her main partner.

“Each and every man has their purpose. So maybe she’s dating this particular man because of his money and the other one because he is caring, and the other one is there for emotional support.”

When asked if she also has multiple men to attend to her needs. The young lady said:

“No. I am very sure I get all in one”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on ladies having multiple partners

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the lady's opinion shared by @gabthesharkboy. Read them below:

Urstrulypraiz said:

“Lowkey she is telling the truth 😂😂😂”

RËÅŁX💯💰 wrote:

“My ex don’t know how to say Daabi oo…. Wagyimi ruff 😂😂”

thel_ma.a🫶💕 said:

“I don’t do that o I have all in one but I just know😂😂”

Happy Kakes wrote:

“Don’t let your boyfriend stop you from finding your husband …😂😂😂😂”

Ghost said:

“fun fact the population of women are more than men u are not dating multiple men😂 they are just using u”

Ambar wrote:

“She’s telling u their mind just take it serious as a man and don’t waste your money on woman”

nicholasmensah740 said:

“Some girl bi take show me for Snapchat…I dey drive Accord I think me p33 dey eat😅, this evening she streaked me sitting in Land Cruiser😪😔eiiii😭😭…..Dangote sef them cheat on am”

Mabulous Cantona wrote:

“80% of a lady who date 2 or more guys just bcoz of dey come from poor n hungry family if ur parents have money what a u using more guys for”

Source: YEN.com.gh