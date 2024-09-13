A video of a Ghanaian man sharing his ordeal with online dating has got many people talking on social media

The man in the viral video indicated that he dated a lady for something and finally decided to meet her in person, only to find out that she was pregnant

Netizens who saw the post could not conceal their laughter as they shared their views in the comments section

A Ghanaian man has cautioned fellow men and even women against dating online. His caution stems from a recent experience with a lady he met online.

In a TikTok video, the young man indicated that he initiated a relationship with the lady after their meeting online. The talks were great, and they finally decided to meet one day.

The young man stated that he had travelled all the way from Accra to Atebubu, a distance of about 381.8 km and a journey of about 8 hours and 10 minutes, only to find out that the woman was pregnant.

He thus entreated people to refrain from online dating since they might be deceived.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian triggers laughter after narrating his ordeal

Netizens who saw the young man's post could not hide their laughter as they expressed their views in the video's comment section.

@Priscilla Dadzie wrote:

"Maybe she is a surrogate."

@Hajj luv wrote:

"It might be one of her cravings. Pregnant women crave a lot."

@Lydia wrote"

" lesson learnt. Where is my Atebubu people dey?"

Mama Lee wrote:

"Pregnant woman also deserves love."

@Maame Adwoa Kwartema wrote:

"Am there ooo come to me am not pregnant wai."

@jaceanthagharywaw wrote:

"What's wrong with that???"

@ohemaanoble8 wrote:

"Eii so it's real."

@Akua bel wrote:

"My hometown."

@Obidehyee Nana Akosua wrote:

"Double blessings, but you're running away."

Ghanaian lady warns against dating broke guys

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady warned her fellow ladies against dating broke men.

In a viral video, she indicated that it was prudent to avoid such men since they are very insecure. Netizens who saw her video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

