A driver for the late Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, has opened up on the food habits of his late boss.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Oheneba Media, Yaw Barima said one secret about the late Akua Donkor was that she was not a foodie.

The driver of the late Akua Donkor opens up on the food habits of his late boss.

Source: UGC

Looking visibly sad, he added that Akua Donkor decided not to eat at eateries or food joints during their travels.

"She wanted everyone to refer to her as Excellency, and such was not buying food from public places."

Due to this, Yaw Barima said that bread was Akua Donkor's favourite food, and she enjoyed eating it.

"As her driver what I know is that the food she likes most is bread. For instance, when travelling to Accra, she can bread worth GH¢20. By the time we reach Accra she would be done eating."

Akua Donkor died in Accra at the Ridge Hospital on Monday, 28th October 2024.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 18 comments.

Ghanaians mourn the demise of Akua Donkor

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss

Jones Kwadwo Adjei reacted:

"May her soul rest in peace she is a legend among women in Ghana"

Kennedy Danso added:

"This is very painful moment rest well mummy."

Issakah Adamu replied:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Akua Donkor's running mate contest election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the running mate of Akua Donkor, the deceased flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, wants to contest in the upcoming election.

In an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM, Roman Fada said that although his boss's demise is painful, he is ready to contest in her stead.

"If the law permits, why not? I know that I have the support of of you so why not?" he said in a video.

Source: YEN.com.gh