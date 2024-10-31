Akua Donkor's Driver Opens Up On Her Food Habits: "Her Favourite Food Was Bread"
- The driver of the late Akua Donkor has opened up on the food preferences of his late boss
- In a video, he touched on why Akua Donkor decided not to buy food from eateries or even restaurants during their travels
- Netizens who took to the comment section of the video consoled the grieving family on their loss
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About YEN.com.gh!
A driver for the late Akua Donkor, the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party, has opened up on the food habits of his late boss.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Oheneba Media, Yaw Barima said one secret about the late Akua Donkor was that she was not a foodie.
Looking visibly sad, he added that Akua Donkor decided not to eat at eateries or food joints during their travels.
"She wanted everyone to refer to her as Excellency, and such was not buying food from public places."
Due to this, Yaw Barima said that bread was Akua Donkor's favourite food, and she enjoyed eating it.
"As her driver what I know is that the food she likes most is bread. For instance, when travelling to Accra, she can bread worth GH¢20. By the time we reach Accra she would be done eating."
Akua Donkor died in Accra at the Ridge Hospital on Monday, 28th October 2024.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 18 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians mourn the demise of Akua Donkor
Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss
Jones Kwadwo Adjei reacted:
"May her soul rest in peace she is a legend among women in Ghana"
Kennedy Danso added:
"This is very painful moment rest well mummy."
Issakah Adamu replied:
"May her soul rest in peace."
Akua Donkor's running mate contest election
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the running mate of Akua Donkor, the deceased flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party, wants to contest in the upcoming election.
In an interview with Okatakyie Afrifa on Angel FM, Roman Fada said that although his boss's demise is painful, he is ready to contest in her stead.
"If the law permits, why not? I know that I have the support of of you so why not?" he said in a video.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.