Mama Efe, the host of the Obra show on Nhyira FM in Kumasi, commiserated with the family of Akua Donkor following her death on Monday

The celebrated media personality paid glowing tribute to the late politician and shared fond memories of their numerous encounters

Mama Efe also expressed regret for not accepting the opportunity to be the late politician's running mate for the forthcoming presidential elections

Renowned Ghanaian media personality, Eleanor Effe Amanor, popularly known as Mama Efe, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Akua Donkor following her demise on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate for the Ghana Freedom Party, was called to eternal glory at age 72 at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, where she was receiving treatment after a short illness.

Mama Efe, a Ghanaian media personality regrets not accepting Akua Donkor's running mate offer. Photo credit: @Nhyira FM/ Facebook & UGC.

Source: Facebook

Mama Efe, who hosts the Obro show on Kumasi-based Nhyira FM, visited the family of the late politician to offer condolences and share fond memories of their most recent encounter.

While eulogising the late Ghanaian politician, the celebrated media personality stated that Akua Donkor approached her to be her running mate for the 2024 presidential elections, but she declined due to personal reasons.

Reflecting on this after her demise, Mama Efe said she had regretted not accepting the offer to be Akua Donkor's running mate.

"If I knew this would happen, I would have accepted to be her vice when she visited me at work to protect and keep her legacy," Mama Efe said.

"She said Betty Mould is her relative and I behave exactly like her and so she liked me so much. So anytime she returned from Accra, she would pass by my office to talk to me," the media personality added.

Ghanaians commend Mama Efe

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video of Mama Efe's eulogy to the late Akua Donkor commended her.

@love said:

"This woman is such a lady..the way she dresses and carries herself is just beautiful...keep it up Mama Efe."

@Dace also said:

"She looks like Betty Mould for real."

@Priscilla Ohenewaa wrote:

"Mama Efe is beautiful oooh."

Akua Donkor’s last message to Ghanaian politicians

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Akua Donkor left a lasting message for Ghanaians before her demise on Monday night.

During her last radio interview with Light FM in Kumasi, Akua Donkor advised Ghanaian politicians to govern the country with truth

Source: YEN.com.gh