A level 100 student at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has shared his experience after his first day in class.

The student, whose name has yet to be confirmed, said that on his first day in class, he expected it to go smoothly without any serious academic work.

A young Ghanaian man shares his experience after the first day in class as a university student, Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

However, to his utter surprise, the lecturer, who came in 30 minutes late, went straight to business, asking them to sit for a short test.

He said he thought the lecturer, a lady, was simply going to introduce herself and ask the class to do the same.

The UCC student said he failed woefully the test because he was not prepared for any academic work that day.

"Immediately she entered the class, she asked us to take a sheet of paper. Then she started dedictating question, what is accounting, state five erors in accounting, chale, UCC is too stressful," he said.

I could not write anything and I believe, I will score 2/20 because she said the marks are over 20," he added.

Other university students share their experience

Some university students who came across the video on social media also shared their experiences.

@Lizbetho wrote:

"Same happened to us in AAMUSTED, The Accounting Lectures naaa, i don't understand them."

@Ackah Superior also wrote:

"UEW won't ask such questions oooo hmmmm. I won't talk much UEW people knows."

@Ken Xorlali commented:

"I finished high school in 2013 and came to the University in 2023 but I won't say what he is saying. majority of good teachers for the first time a class will give an exercise to know their students."

