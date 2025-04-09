Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi's wealthy husband, David Tabi, has shared the secrets of his perfect beard in a viral video

Heavily pregnant Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi and her good-looking husband are celebrity models.

Famously known for rocking elegant outfits designed by top fashion designers, including Sima Brew and Yartel GH, Berla Mundi and her husband share some things in common.

Heavily Pregnant Berla Mundi's husband, David Tabi, shares hair care tips on Instagram. Photo credit: @berlamundi.

Berla Mundi's wealthy husband, David Tabi, posed as a model for a Ghanaian beauty brand as they introduced a new men's beauty kit.

In the viral video, the fair-skinned businessman looked dapper in a black ensemble as he demonstrated how to apply beard oil to her impeccable beard.

David Tabi maintained a slightly shorter moustache to keep it from overhanging his upper lip, but his beard is strong enough to define his jawline and just long enough to make a statement.

The video of Berla Mundi's husband applying beard oil is below:

Berla Mundi rocks a stylish gown

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi looked exquisite in a short-sleeved glittering lace gown for her white wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian businessman David Tabi donned an expensive suit and black leather shoes as he posed with his wife.

Check out the photos below:

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi poses with her husband

Heavily pregnant Berla Mundi celebrated her birthday on April 1, 2025, in style as she posed with her baby bump for a photoshoot.

The expectant mother and her husband are currently out of the country as they prepare for the arrival of their first child together.

The style influencer flaunted her bare face without makeup as she wore a stylish two-piece ensemble and coloured hairstyle.

Berla Mundi's husband looked dashing in a black long-sleeve sweatshirt with a hoodie for the lovey-dovey photoshoot.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

therealangela_k stated:

"Love looks good on you. What a nice picture to wake up to. 😍."

fameye_music stated:

"Blessings 🎚️Abom."

naa_ashorkor_ stated:

"Noko nice 😍 noko sumptuous 😍😍😍 oouuuuu 🥳🥳🥳🥳 happy birthday anyemi."

Chichi Yakubu stated:

"Happy birthday darling …. My heart is smiling ❤️❤️❤️ God bless and keep you and yours always 🔥."

Vicamichaels stated:

"Happy Birthday Sis ❤️. The Lord bless and keep you!."

Yazzisangari stated:

"Happy birthday beautiful Berla ❤️."

Joycebmogtari_es stated:

"Happy birthday! Beautiful 😍."

Dennis Bonsu stated:

"Happy Birthday B 🎁🎊🎊🎉🎁❤️🎂🎂🎂."

Gloriabuckman stated:

"That's right!!!."

dr Dr. Hannahlisa stated:

"Happy birthday, Berla. May you always experience lots of joy and happiness. 🎉."

Check out the photos below:

Berla Mundi's husband refuses to hold her hands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media star Berla Mundi and her spouse, David Tabi looked perfect together at a wedding.

The media star, who was heavily pregnant, finished off her image with luxury shoes and a chic pink outfit.

The two-piece outfit that Berla Mundi's husband wore to the occasion has drawn criticism from certain social media users.

